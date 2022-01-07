Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.08

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.08 and traded as high as $39.44. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $38.49, with a volume of 35,590 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $226.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lee Enterprises by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.

