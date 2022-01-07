LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 62.3% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 607,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LXXGF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.23. 50,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,380. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.34 and its 200-day moving average is 0.39. LexaGene has a 1-year low of 0.20 and a 1-year high of 1.22.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of automated genetic analyzers for pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets. Its automated pathogen detection platform is used at the site of sample collection, which offers unprecedented ease-of-use, sensitivity, and breadth of pathogen detection.

