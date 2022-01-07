LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.60.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $95.54 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.13 and a 200 day moving average of $152.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $751.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 16.99 EPS for the current year.

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the second quarter worth $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

