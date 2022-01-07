LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHCG opened at $128.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.09.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

