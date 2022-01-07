Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LBRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.87. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,769,795 shares of company stock valued at $112,807,614. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

