Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Update

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LTGHY stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.82. 3,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,160. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $7.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the segments Southern Africa, Poland and Alliance Medical segments. The Southern Africa segment provides hospital and complementary services. The Poland segment offers healthcare services in Poland.

