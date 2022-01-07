LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Trading Up 2%

LIFULL Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 72 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The stock has a market cap of $274.10 million, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of -0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF)

Lifull Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of real estate-related information services. It operates through the following segments: HOME’S Business, Overseas Business, and Others. The HOME’S Business segment provides business support services for real estate developers, customer relationship management assistance for rental operators, and domestic real estate information through the site, LIFULL HOME’S.

