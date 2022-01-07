Lightning eMotors’ (ZEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Colliers Securities

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Lightning eMotors stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a current ratio of 16.73 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

