Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.
Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.40.
Lightspeed POS Company Profile
Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
