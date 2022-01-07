Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lightspeed POS also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $133.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.44 million.

Several brokerages have commented on LSPD. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.31.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.29. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -70.40.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.