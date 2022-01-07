Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.72

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$48.72 and last traded at C$48.98, with a volume of 266337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$51.08.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating and set a C$102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$130.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$122.00 to C$100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$122.13.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.67.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.