Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,500 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Nokia were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NOK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of NOK opened at $6.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

