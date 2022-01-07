Lincoln National Corp Sells 830 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $224,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -300.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.