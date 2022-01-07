Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,389 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $185,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 8,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,907,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

AMZN stock opened at $3,265.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,454.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

