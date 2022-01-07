Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Linde plc (ETR:LIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($328.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price objective on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Linde stock traded down €7.00 ($7.95) during trading on Friday, reaching €302.00 ($343.18). The company had a trading volume of 718,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a market cap of $154.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €292.27 and its 200-day moving average is €269.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €199.35 ($226.53) and a fifty-two week high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

