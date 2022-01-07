Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $138.82 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $123.68 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.11%.

In related news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lindsay by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,968 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

