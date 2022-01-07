Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down to $138.82

Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $138.82, but opened at $135.95. Lindsay shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $157.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

In other news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,455,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Lindsay by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 581,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,509,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 255,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,023 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindsay (NYSE:LNN)

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

