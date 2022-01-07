Linker Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.43 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $6.43 million and approximately $1,213.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00063276 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006426 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Buying and Selling Linker Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

