Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lion Electric is a manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles. Lion Electric, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp., is based in MONTREAL. “

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.65.

NYSE:LEV opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.91. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

