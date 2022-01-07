Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will post sales of $6.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.73 billion and the lowest is $6.13 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.22 billion to $23.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.85 billion to $28.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.67.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.86. 5,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,489. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.63 and its 200 day moving average is $327.43. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $274.03 and a 12 month high of $417.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lithia Motors (LAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.