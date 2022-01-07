Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 9.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,354,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 560,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $314.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.60.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total value of $803,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,726,692 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

