Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.62

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.62 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.94). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.94), with a volume of 569,756 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOOK shares. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Lookers from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 110 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.35) target price on shares of Lookers in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of £286.08 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87.

In related news, insider Victoria Mitchell acquired 14,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £8,378.68 ($11,290.50).

About Lookers (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

