Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,355 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.48% of AnaptysBio worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $312,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $901,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth about $1,248,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period.

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,855. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $33.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The stock has a market cap of $934.95 million, a P/E ratio of 120.79 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

