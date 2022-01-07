Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after buying an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after buying an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,118,000 after buying an additional 106,195 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,546 shares of company stock worth $1,043,037. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.96. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

