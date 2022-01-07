Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,582 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StepStone Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after acquiring an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 18.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $117,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $116,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193,399 shares of company stock valued at $111,669,842. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $38.61 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.04%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.