Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,730 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

LOPE opened at $87.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

