Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 361,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,979,000 after purchasing an additional 318,145 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,845,000 after purchasing an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,102,000 after purchasing an additional 133,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

TECH stock opened at $426.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $485.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.97. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.