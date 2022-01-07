Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 108,458 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,458 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.75. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $44.59 and a 12-month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

