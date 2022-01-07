Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 31,519 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,519 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 97,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Zillow Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $635,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ Z opened at $57.34 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

In related news, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $92,720.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $123,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

