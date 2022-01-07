Loser Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $659,471.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.67 million and $659,471.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.17 or 0.07597864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,754.43 or 1.00008768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

