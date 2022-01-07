Lossless (LSS) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001896 BTC on popular exchanges. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $29.26 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00060143 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00076043 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.43 or 0.07650227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00075888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,989.66 or 1.00183292 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007401 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

