LuaSwap Price Hits $0.0577 on Top Exchanges (LUA)

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 9% lower against the dollar. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $103,317.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00062805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LuaSwap Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 223,051,405 coins and its circulating supply is 134,529,131 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

