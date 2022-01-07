Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.84.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LU. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 11.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Lufax in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lufax stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. 180,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,085,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.65. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $18.30. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

