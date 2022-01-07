Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

LBC stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $730.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $45.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 222.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 100.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 49.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 14.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

