LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,727 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $49.23 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.