Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Insider Kristin Sverchek Sells 8,857 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Tuesday, December 28th, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $174,840.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $362,292.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,283 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $197,403.47.

On Friday, October 22nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74.

Lyft stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.61. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The firm had revenue of $864.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised Lyft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.