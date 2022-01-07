Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,231 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $80,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in VeriSign by 53,419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,746 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VeriSign by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,130,000 after acquiring an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 638,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,407,000 after acquiring an additional 325,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $241.82 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.23.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $2,573,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,168 shares of company stock valued at $10,053,564 over the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.