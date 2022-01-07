Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $557.11 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,449,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,400 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $557,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 226,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 56,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 98,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 551.6% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 37,542 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $453.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.06.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.