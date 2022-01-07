Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $60.59 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 972,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.17% of Centene worth $60,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,570,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 46.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 133,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,520,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,388,000 after acquiring an additional 165,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $85.44.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.16.

In other Centene news, SVP Christopher Koster sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,003,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

