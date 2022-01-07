Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $69.23 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,082 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 62,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 65.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.40.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $370.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.08 and its 200 day moving average is $356.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

