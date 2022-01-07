Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $73.25 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,304,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 63,863 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.44% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $73,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

NYSE:BIP opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $56.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

