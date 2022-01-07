Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,990,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387,681 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.96% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $87,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQN. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of AQN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.10%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

