Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 311,639 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 13.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,639 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $150,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

