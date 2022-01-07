Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

MGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Magna International by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Magna International by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGA traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $85.93. 97,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Magna International has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

