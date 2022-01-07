Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.55

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 174297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 783.89 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 72.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,998,000 after buying an additional 272,357 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 224.7% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 65,940 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 96.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 240,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 118,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

