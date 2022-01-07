Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $111.16

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$111.16 and traded as high as C$122.56. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$122.56, with a volume of 120 shares.

MEQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$120.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$126.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$115.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$117.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$111.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.10.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

