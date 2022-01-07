Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 209.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,320,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,241,000 after buying an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,417,000 after buying an additional 968,065 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,221.2% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 743,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,876,000 after buying an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 341.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 879,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,554,000 after buying an additional 679,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

