Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.36. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

