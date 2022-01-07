MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Price Target Cut to $3.25 by Analysts at Taglich Brothers

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers from $4.85 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for MamaMancini’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MamaMancini’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMMB. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

MamaMancini's

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty and Daniel Mancini on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

