Managed Account Services Inc. Has $3.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Managed Account Services Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12,014.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,832,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,743,041 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,206,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,219,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,478 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,698,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,463 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $51.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.48.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

