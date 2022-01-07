Managed Account Services Inc. Sells 12,415 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Managed Account Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,415 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,692,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,529,000 after purchasing an additional 873,205 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after purchasing an additional 123,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,530,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,155,000 after purchasing an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,990,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,588,000 after purchasing an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $47.56.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.